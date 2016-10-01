China extends technical hold on Masood’s UN terror listing

PTI

BEIJING

China on Saturday said its technical hold on India’s move to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar designated a terrorist by the United Nations (UN) has “been extended,” days before the expiry of the hold.

The Chinese technical hold was set to lapse on Monday, and had China not raised further objection, the resolution designating Azhar as a terrorist could stand passed automatically. The hold has been extended for another six months.

“The technical hold on India’s listing application submitted to the 1267 committee in March 2016 has already been extended,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said. “There are still different views on India’s listing application. The extended technical hold on it will allow more time for the Committee to deliberate on the matter and for relevant parties to have further consultations,” Geng said.

On March 31 this year, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the UN Security Council, had blocked India’s move to put a ban on the JeM leader and Pathankot attack mastermind under the Sanctions Committee of the Council. China was the only member in the 15-nation UN organ to put a hold on India’s application with all other 14 members of the Council supporting New Delhi’s bid to place Azhar on the 1267 sanctions list that would subject him to an assets freeze and travel ban.

China’s technical hold coupled with its move to block India’s membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) has cast a shadow on the Sino-India ties. Both the countries have held several rounds of talks on the issues in recent months. China’s move to extend the technical hold comes ahead of the expected meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Goa during the BRICS Summit on October 15-16.

Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has called on India and Pakistan to resolve their outstanding issues, including Kashmir, peacefully through diplomacy and dialogue and said his “good offices” are available, if accepted by both sides.

A statement issued by Ban’s spokesman said that the UN chief is “deeply concerned” over the “significant increase” in tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the recent developments, in particular the “reported ceasefire violations” along the Line of Control following an attack on an Indian army base in Uri on September 18.

“The Secretary-General urges both sides to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to de-escalate the situation,” the statement said.