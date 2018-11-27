Chimbel IT Park gets consultant

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL), a Delhi-based urban development and infrastructure consultancy, has bagged the contract as a consultant/master planner for providing complete design services in architecture and engineering for the start-up village or IT village of the Goa government’s proposed Information Technology (IT)/ IT-enabled services (ITeS) park in Chimbel village.

REPL has been selected as a consultant for the project by Info Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd (ITG), the state government’s nodal agency for implementing the project. The proposed infrastructure is meant to provide an ecosystem for fostering start-up culture in the state.

ITG plans to develop the area allocated for the project. In the first phase, it will work on a 1,33,100 sq mt area, proposed to be built as start-up village. ITG will avail REPL’s consultancy services for this project.

The proposed space will have office space with ready-to-use facilities, conference rooms, digital library, cafeteria, hostel facilities, retail and multi-use commercial space, pedestrian park, recreational activities and other associated support facilities and services.

As per the terms of the contract, REPL will be responsible for preparing conceptual plans, architectural and engineering drawings and detailed estimates for the proposed park, in consultation with concerned departments and agencies of the state government. The consultant is also required to prepare notice inviting tender (NIT) documents, appraise received bids and monitor project implementation.

Goa is among the first four states to have a start-up policy, which shows its futuristic vision.

Chief Business Officer and Operations of REPL Dr Harish Sharma said that this is their first project in Goa and hoped that it would be able to leverage similar experience at other locations to set up this project more efficiently.