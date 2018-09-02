Children’s Tiatr Competition returns for its ninth edition

NT BUZZ

Tiatr Academy of Goa is back with its 9th Children’s Tiatr Competition! The competition which is all set to take place from November 26 to December 15, 2018 at the Main Auditorium, Ravindra Bhavan, Vasco seeks to involve children in production and staging of tiatrs.

In this regard, applications in the prescribed forms along with the typed copies of tiatr script and song lyrics are invited from educational institutions/sports and cultural associations/individual producers, provided the age of the participants is 16 years and below as on the last date fixed for submission of application i.e. October 26, 2018. Tiatr Academy Goa will provide financial support of Rs40,000/- to each troupe to produce the tiatr besides travelling allowance of Rs4000/-.

15 entries will be given an opportunity to participate in the competition. The first three award winners of last year’s Children’s Tiatr Competition will get a direct entry into this competition, if they apply.

The themes for the tiatr should be based on the lives of children. Scripts having no relevance to children’s lives will not be considered.

All those interested are requested to collect the entry form along with the rules and regulations from the Tiatr Academy of Goa, AS-1, 2nd Floor, Campal Trade Centre, Panaji.