Chief secy cancels his US tour to hold the fort in Goa

PANAJI: The sudden decision on moving ailing Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar back to New York for medical follow-up within seven days after his return from that city has forced Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma to cancel his four-day official trip to the US.

Sharma has cancelled his official tour to the US on Wednesday as Chief Minister’s principal secretary P Krishnamurthy, who had been authorised by Parrikar to clear official files during his last two visits to the US, is also on leave on medical ground.

Sources at the Secretariat said that besides Krishnamurthy another senior officer W V Ramanmurthy is also on leave.

The Chief Secretary had been scheduled to leave for the US on Wednesday evening to attend a three-day tourism event.

However, he cancelled his visit at the eleventh hour in the light of the changing health condition of Parrikar.

As the CMO announced that Parrikar will handle affairs of the state administration from the US, the presence of the Chief Secretary or other senior IAS officers would be required to execute the directions of the Chief Minister, sources said. Parrikar has conveyed most of his cabinet colleagues over telephone about his scheduled visit to the US for medical treatment.

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said the Chief Minister has intimated every cabinet minister about his flying back to the US for a follow-up.

“The decision of the CM on going back to the US for medical treatment is right as the administration is running smoothly like before… we would run it in the same manner,” he said.

Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai said that Parrikar spoke to him over telephone informing about his going back to the US for seven days for the medical check-up.

There should be no problem in smooth running of the state administration as the Chief Minister will be absent only for seven days, Sardesai said.