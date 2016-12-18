Chief of Naval Staff Lanba to visit Japan

UNI

NEW DELHI

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba, PVSM, AVSM, ADC begins an official visit to Japan commencing tomorrow, aimed at consolidating the existing maritime cooperation initiatives, as well as exploring new avenues.

During the visit, Admiral Lanba is scheduled to hold discussions with Admiral Tomihisa Takei, the Japanese Chief of Staff, Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) Minister of State for Defence, Joint Staff besides other senior dignitaries and naval officers.

India-Japanese defence cooperation between India and Japan is robust and is primarily focused towards maritime cooperation.

It was institutionalised with commencement of the India-Japan Comprehensive Security Dialogue which was initiated in 2001.

JMSDF has participated in the MALABAR exercise in 2007, 2009, 2014 prior to being included as a regular member in the exercise since 2015. JMSDF participated in MALABAR 15 and 16 held in the Bay of Bengal and Western Pacific respectively.

In 2014, Japan has also been included as an observer in the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), a maritime cooperation construct conceptualised and pioneered by Indian Navy in 2008.

Both navies also engage in Navy to Navy Staff Talks which commenced in 2008. The 7th Navy to Navy Staff Talks are scheduled to be held in 2017. JDS Matsuyuki participated in the International Fleet Review 2016 held at Visakhapatnam. Admiral Tomihisa Takei also attended the review. Indian Navy too participated in the International Fleet Review conducted by the JMSDF in October 2015 at Sagami Bay, Yokosuka, Japan.

JMSDF for the first time participated in the Admiral’s Cup Sailing Regatta conducted by the Indian Navy in 2016 at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala from December 5 to 11 last. Warships of both countries regularly visit each other’s ports.

India and Japan share similar maritime challenges such as long coastline, extensive EEZ, coastal security, large coastal shipping and fishing fleet, wherein both navies have opportunities to learn from each other’s experiences. In addition common ground exists for cooperation on a number of issues common to both navies, an official statement here said.