Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar has also now announced that this would be his last election. After that, he would retire. Reacting to this, BBSM leader Uday Bhembre has reminded the people about a similar announcement made by defence minister Manohar Parrikar, much before he became the chief minister for the second time.