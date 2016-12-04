Chicalim VP aims first to go cashless from Dec 15

NT NETWORK

VASCO

The Chicalim gram sabha which met on Sunday has unanimously resolved to make Chicalim Village Panchayat cashless from December 15.

Speaking to this daily, Chicalim Panchayat sarpanch Nilam Naik disclosed that ‘Chicalim Panchayat would become the first panchayat in the state to adopt a resolution for going cashless”.

She said that the Chicalim Panchayat has written a letter to Indian Bank to start cashless transactions wherein the bank would install a swipe machine after getting approval from their higher ups by December 15. “The Panchayat would also accept cash, but would prefer to become cashless by educating the people following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currencies”, added Naik.

She further maintained that Chicalim gram sabha members have unanimously resolved to remove the mobile tower which is erected in the premises of Mohiddin Saw Mill at Chicalim in view of BRICS.

“The Chicalim Panchayat has given a deadline of December 7 to the concerned authorities in order to remove the mobile tower by December 7, failing which the Panchayat would disconnect the power supply”, said Naik.

The Chicalim gram sabha members have also unanimously resolved to appoint one more contractor inspite of existing Desterro Mahila Sangh in order to collect day-to-day garbage from all wards of the panchayat. “The two contractors will distribute the works equally to collect and segregate the wet and dry garbage, aiming to make Chicalim Panchayat free from the garbage menace”, informed Naik.

The Chicalim Panchayat also decided to distribute 2,000 dust bins to collect wet garbage. “The distribution of dust bins in every house would make the segregation work easier, thereby resolving the problem of wet garbage from Chicalim Panchayat area”, added Naik.

Sarpanch Naik said that she has decided to facilitate the BDO schemes to the villagers. “A letter has been made to the Mormugao BDO, requesting him to send his office representative to the panchayat in order to discuss various schemes available to the villagers”, informed Naik.

She lamented that the BDO schemes were not being utilised by the villagers, since no one had taken the initiative to promote the schemes which are useful for people in large.

The gram sabha members raised serious concerns over the non-availability of full time secretary to the panchayat which has been hampering smooth functioning.

Meanwhile, the gram sabha members and the villagers praised the Chicalim sarpanch Naik, deputy sarpanch Sebastiao Pereira and other panch members for their initiative in making the panchayat cashless.