Chicalim temple security guard  assaulted by ‘thieves’

VASCO: A 68-year-old man, Ankush Agapurkar of Chicalim, was brutally assaulted by unknown persons inside a temple at Chicalim on Wednesday midnight.

As per the victim, the incident took place at around 12.45 a.m when he was discharging his duty as a security guard at the temple premises. He said that the unknown persons effected entry into the temple with an intention to commit a robbery, but upon seeing him they switched off the power supply to the temple and then assaulted him with a knife and other weapons.

The culprits cut off two fingers of his right hand with a sharp weapon and then hit him on his back, as a result of which he sustained multiple injuries on his body.

Agapurkar was referred to Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim soon after the incident. He was later sent to the sub-district hospital at Chicalim for further treatment.

Vasco police have registered a case of attempt to murder against unknown persons under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Meanwhile, the temple committee members have strongly condemned the brutal assault on Agapurkar, terming the incident as an inhuman act. The temple committee members have appealed to the police to nab the culprits involved in the brutal

assault.