Chicalim Panchayat has raised their eyebrows over proposed Airport project for CISF Colony with barracks and arms Depot at Assoi Dongri.

Sarpanch Seby Periera said the flow of natural spring in the area has been blocked due to mud, stones and boulders during excavation.

The site was inspected by panchayat along with Panchas, officials of Airport Authority of India and PDA.