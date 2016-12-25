Chicalim Panchayat Illegalities

SURESH RAIKAR, VASCO

Illegal constructions of high storeyed buildings are being constructed at Alto Dabolim junction area in ward No 5 and No 6 near the residences of the panchs of these wards. These panchs, secretary and the sarpanch are authorised to take sou moutu cognizance of these illegalities. Instead they tell residents to complain against each other thus creating enmity between neighbours. All the encroachers are to be tried under Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 and Rules. When the law provides for the stopping the construction and ordering demolition, why the Chicalim village panchayat has become a mere spectator? They get their salaries from people’s money. Why don’t they perform their prescribed functions? Is it not their non-performance, when in front of their eyes, the pedestrian pathways are encroached in ward No 5 and 6? Is it not their unworthiness to their jobs when the encroachments have sprung up along the naval boundary wall from the junction to the airport? If the panchayat doesn’t perform, the BDO has to interfere and perform the duties of the panchayat by proceeding under Goa Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 and Rules. If the BDO is helpless, the others above in the hierarchy such as deputy director of Panchayat, director of Panchayat, Minister of panchayats, CM should direct the non-performers to act or send them home under the act. Does the Directorate of Panchayat function? Is the Panchayat Minister aware of these illegalities? If yes, what actions have been taken? Under such poor performance, non-performance, is it wise to give more powers to the panchayats? In order to maintain peace and tranquility in this area in particular and other panchayats areas in general, suits for demolition must be filed against the encroachers and mandatory injunction be obtained. If they do not act, the High Court should take sou moto action and impose heavy costs on all the concerned defaulters right from a panchayat member to local MLA and the panchyat minister. They must be directed to give to the government, the vacant possession of all encroached land. It is then that the Rule of Law will be said to prevail.

Please like & share: