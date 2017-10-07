Chhattisgarh sit pretty against Goa

NT NETWORK

A brilliant batting display by their lower order helped Chhattisgarh post a commanding 458 all out against Goa on the second day of their Ranji Trophy match at GCA Academy ground, Porvorim on Saturday. In reply, Goa were 28 without loss when the stumps were drawn.

The overnight unbeaten pair of skipper Mohammad Kaif and Manoj Singh began second's play with caution. The pair had added another 27 runs to their first day's total when Kaif departed as Darshan Misal foxed him to be stumped out for 61 as the team's score read 216 for 6.

6.

After seeing the back of dangerous looking Kaif rather cheaply, host Goa fancied their chances to run through the visitors’ innings. But the seventh-wicket pair of Manoj Singh and Jatin Saxena ruined all their dreams as they stitched a 132-run stand. No 8 batsman Jatin Saxena was more aggressive of the two as he scored a quickfire 82 with the help of 12 fours and one six.

Meantime, solid looking Manoj Singh completed his century. Jatin became Amit Yadav’s second victim as he found him plumb infront of the wicket.

Next man SS Ruikar played his part as he scored a fine fifty and added 74 runs for the 8th wicket with Manoj Singh before the latter was dismissed by Darshan Misal for 125 and the team's score at 422 for 8. Darshan then dismissed Pankaj Rao for naught. Ruikar was the last wicket to fall for Chhattisgarh as he was caught by Goa skipper Sagun Kamat off the bowling of Amit Yadav for 57.

57.

Goa openers Sumiran Amonkar and Swapnil Asnodkar played out the 10 overs without any difficulties and reached 28 without loss at stumps. While Sumiran is batting on 13, Swapnil is on 8. Goa will be looking to the likes of Swapnil and skipper Sagun Kamat to play big knocks and knock off visitors' first innings lead.

lead.