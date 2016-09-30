Chetan Desai claims Rs 2.48 crore invested in FDs is his legal money

NT NETWORK

Goa Cricket Association (GCA) president Chetan Desai has claimed before the Economic Offences Cell (EOC) that Rs 2.48 crore, invested in fixed deposits (FDs) in his wife’s and daughter’s name, is his money and legal.

Desai, a businessman appeared before the EOC on Friday and according to the police he has admitted that the money is his and claimed it is legal money.

“However Desai could not substantiate his claims. He has been asked to furnish documents by Monday in support of his claims,” informed EOC SP Priyanka Kashyap.

According to the police, Desai’s chartered accountant and also an advocate will be summoned for questioning in this connection. Desai’s wife and daughter were questioned by the EOC on Thursday.

They had told the police that the money came from Chetan. EOC had summoned both after it came to light that they had FDs amounting to Rs 2.48 crore in their names in the VPK Urban Co-op Credit Society, Mardol branch.

“The procedures were reportedly not followed nor KYC norms. For formality sake signatures were taken on some forms (pertaining to FDs),” informed sources.

According to the police, it is not clear as to whether the money invested in FDs has any links with the alleged multi-crore fraud in the GCA which occurred in 2007-08, however, the source of money will have to be ascertained.

It may be recalled that the EOC had registered FIR on June 2, against the GCA president, secretary Vinod Phadke and treasurer Akbar Mulla on various charges, including forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy for allegedly misappropriating Rs 3.13 crore. Accused were arrested on June 15 and were released on bail on June 24.