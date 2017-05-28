Chetan appointed president of KBM for third term

PANAJI: Konkani writer and youth activist Chetan Acharya has been appointed for a third term as president of Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Margao for the year 2017-2020. Chetan Acharya has successfully carried out the duties as president for the last two terms and taken the Mandal to greater heights during his tenure. Immensely contributing to Konkani literature for last several years, he has been a silent worker but has played a major role in youth movement.

Teacher and Konkani activist Ratnamala Divkar is the new vice-president whereas Konkani activist Nityanand Naik and Suprabhat Bhat have been appointed as the secretary and treasurer respectively. Fr Luis Gomes and Jayesh Raut have been chosen as the joint secretaries. Other members of the newly-appointed committee include Mangaldas Bhat, Surel Tilve, Samresh Vaigankar, Vallabh Barve, Sabina Mulla and Rajesh Prabhu.

The taluka representatives include Sayli Sawant Talaulikar (Salcete), Hrishikesh Kadam (Canacona), Shirish Naik (Quepem), Tanmay Prabhudesai (Quepem), Anant (Kalanand) Kamat Bambolkar (Ponda), Teffany Gama (Mormugao), Shraddha Mashelkar (Pernem), Rupesh Thanekar (Bicholim), Mrinal Lolienkar (Tiswadi) and Prachi Prabhavalkar Varde (Bardez).

Co-opted members include Raghoba Pednekar (Sattari), Anwesha Singbal, Mangesh Harijan, Darshan Kandolkar, Supriya Kankumbikar, Prashant Naik, John Noronha, Evita D’Souza, Sohan Sanvordekar, Gaurish Naik, Kirtan Vaiz, Ulhas Gaonkar and Cliffa Fernandes. The new committee will take charge on June 25.