CHESS CHAMP:

Monday , 27 February 2017
WCM Gunjal Chopdekar won the Ladhani Family Tiswadi Taluka Chess Tournament, organised by Tiswadi Taluka Chess Association, at Fomento Hall Saraswati Library Mandir, Panaji. Gunjal scored 6.5 points out of 7 rounds with 6 wins and 1 draw and remained undefeated. Shane Braganca and Madhavan G scored 6 points each and finished 2nd and 3rd respectively

Posted by: nt February 27, 2017 in Sports

