CHESS CHAMP:

WCM Gunjal Chopdekar won the Ladhani Family Tiswadi Taluka Chess Tournament, organised by Tiswadi Taluka Chess Association, at Fomento Hall Saraswati Library Mandir, Panaji. Gunjal scored 6.5 points out of 7 rounds with 6 wins and 1 draw and remained undefeated. Shane Braganca and Madhavan G scored 6 points each and finished 2nd and 3rd respectively

