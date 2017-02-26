WCM Gunjal Chopdekar won the Ladhani Family Tiswadi Taluka Chess Tournament, organised by Tiswadi Taluka Chess Association, at Fomento Hall Saraswati Library Mandir, Panaji. Gunjal scored 6.5 points out of 7 rounds with 6 wins and 1 draw and remained undefeated. Shane Braganca and Madhavan G scored 6 points each and finished 2nd and 3rd respectively
CHESS CHAMP:
Posted by: nt
February 27, 2017
in Sports
front 2017-02-27
WCM Gunjal Chopdekar won the Ladhani Family Tiswadi Taluka Chess Tournament, organised by Tiswadi Taluka Chess Association, at Fomento Hall Saraswati Library Mandir, Panaji. Gunjal scored 6.5 points out of 7 rounds with 6 wins and 1 draw and remained undefeated. Shane Braganca and Madhavan G scored 6 points each and finished 2nd and 3rd respectively