Chella Kumar in Goa, assesses fluid political situation

PANAJI: The Goa desk in-charge of the Congress party A Chella Kumar has arrived in Goa, and met senior state leaders of the party to assess the present political situation in the state.

“We cannot remain silent spectators in this situation,” Chella Kumar told ‘The Navhind Times’ late Monday evening, adding that although he has interacted with Goa pradesh Congress committee president Shantaram Naik and Opposition leader Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavalekar, among others, and discussed the state political situation, his party will not indulge in toppling of the government.

“Presently, we are adopting wait and watch strategy,” the Goa desk in-charge of Congress informed, adding that a rift is evident not only among alliance partners of the Manohar Parrikar-led government but also within the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs, although the government is just completing a year in power.

“I doubt whether this government will last for another four years,” he observed.

“We wish Parrikar a speedy recovery but the state administration should not suffer because of an individual, especially when Goa is passing through the mining crisis,” Chella Kumar stated.

He also pooh-poohed the recent statement of Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai as regards there being an emergency-like situation in Goa.

“If the present government has brought Goa to such a state then it is time for Sardesai to introspect as to why he joined hands with the BJP after the 2017 Goa assembly polls,” he quipped.

Chella Kumar also met Congress leader like Digambar Kamat, Ravi Naik and Luizinho Faleiro.

Presently, Congress has 16 MLAs in the 40-member state legislative assembly.

The GPCC president said Tuesday’s meeting of the BJP Members of Parliament from Goa namely Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Narendra Sawaikar and Vinay Tendulkar, with their party’s national leader Amit Shah and Union Minister for Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari appears to have been planned to discuss the political uncertainty in Goa, and not for deliberating on the mining issue.

“And now with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party’s top leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar planning to meet Gadkari, the political uncertainty in Goa is really manifesting,” he pointed out, further urging Governor Mridula Sinha to intervene in the matter.