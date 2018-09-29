Checking Misuse Of Aadhaar Data

The Supreme Court’s order on Aadhaar was balanced. The court held that there was nothing in the Aadhaar Act that violates right to privacy of an individual. It has upheld the mandatory requirement of linking Aadhaar for PAN cards and income tax returns. However, it has limited the scope of the controversial biometric identity project by quashing some provisions in the Act that made Aadhaar mandatory for bank accounts, mobile connections and even school admissions. The judgment will have far-reaching consequences as authenticated data cannot now be stored for more than six months. Several directions have been issued to enhance data protection. Another major relief for the people is that the Aadhaar number cannot be used by private corporations, and the state cannot enter into any contract with them for sharing the data. The safeguards and restrictions put in by the Supreme Court on data security and usage by private companies will strengthen right to privacy. It has given a major relief to people by making Aadhaar not compulsory for everything.

The architecture of Aadhaar does not create a surveillance state in the apex court’s view. Aadhaar was conceived as an alternative administrative mechanism for direct delivery of cash benefits. Aadhaar is expected to bring transparency in governance but will also help cleanse the delivery system and ghost recipients of subsidies. About 52 per cent of Indians receive subsidies in one form or the other. It is also expected to check impersonation in areas such as examination and recruitment. The Supreme Court by earlier orders had directed that the Aadhaar number should not be made mandatory except for six essential services, including availing of subsidies. However, the government extended it to almost every activity through a series of notifications and executive orders. Private companies took advantage of the situation and managed to collect data of every person availing private services from them. The apex court has struck down the requirement of insisting on Aadhaar for several activities, which had nothing to do with obtaining subsidies, benefits or services. People will now be able to not only secure their data but also prevent its misuse.

Interestingly the government had amended the Prevention of Money-Laundering Rules to make it mandatory for linking every bank account with the Aadhaar number. Banks have been pestering their clients to link their Aadhaar details with their accounts and even gone to the extent of blocking thousands of the accounts. There are more than a billion bank accounts in the country and their holders were required to link Aadhaar data with accounts. More than half the account holders have actually complied since then. Some overenthusiastic bank managers completely blocked the bank accounts where the Aadhaar number had not been linked, causing enormous hardship to the people. With the Supreme Court ruling that it was not mandatory for linking Aadhaar details with bank accounts, people can heave a sigh of relief but the hardship suffered by those whose accounts were arbitrarily blocked by the banks cannot be undone. The top court has pointed out that benefits cannot be denied merely because of non-availability of Aadhaar number or the fingerprints of an individual do not match and people can continue to avail benefits by producing alternative methods of identity to get the benefits.

While the Supreme Court has struck down portions of the law that made it mandatory for Aadhaar details to be provided to private corporations for various services availed by individuals it has not made it clear whether the companies which have accessed all the Aadhaar data will now be required to delete it. It is also unclear whether people who have availed services from private companies and shared their Aadhaar details can demand deletion of Aadhaar-related data in view of the judgment. Justice D Y Chandrachud, who gave a dissenting verdict, has said that linking mobile phones with Aadhaar data poses grave danger to individual liberty. The ambiguity on the issue has to be cleared at the earliest by the apex court so as to prevent misuse of Aadhaar data by private companies. Despite assurances by the government and court orders, rules were flouted to allow private companies access to Aadhaar data. It has to be seen as to what mechanism is put in place to ensure that the apex court orders were followed in letter and spirit. Aadhaar has helped the government to provide better delivery system and ensure targeted, hassle-free, auditable delivery of services, benefits and subsidies, free of middlemen. It should be the endeavour of the authorities to improve upon it and work towards creating trust in Aadhaar by preventing scope for its misuse.