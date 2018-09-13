Chaturthi festivities begin today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state will celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi or ‘Chavath’ on Thursday, and Hindus have pulled out all the stops to celebrate the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Most of the Hindus will celebrate the festival upon the installation of the idol of Lord Ganesh at their homes for a day and half, while the others will celebrate it for five, seven, nine and 11 days.

The festival will also be celebrated at sarvajanik Ganeshostav mandals throughout the

state.

Markets in the state had been abuzz over the last eight days as people had been making purchases of Ganesh Chaturthi paraphernalia especially for putting up a ‘matoli’.

‘Matoli’ or canopy is installed right above the idol of Lord Ganesh, and is decorated with wild fruits and other produce.

Goa will be witness to festive atmosphere, as aartis, bhajans and other rituals will be officiated in cities, towns and villages.

The festival sees the people living in cities and towns of the state going back to their native villages to celebrate the Chaturthi.

Governor Mridula Sinha; Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar; Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filipe Neri Ferrao; Opposition leader Chandrakant Kavlekar and other leaders have greeted Goans on the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Governor in her message said that Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival celebrated to honour the birth of Lord Ganesh with great enthusiasm and gaiety throughout the state and the country. Lord Ganesh, as we all know, is celebrated as the God of all good beginnings and is worshiped at the start of any ritual or ceremony as he is known to ward off evil, remove obstacles and bring prosperity. Lord Ganesh is known as the Lord of arts and sciences and the epitome of wisdom.

A festival like Ganesh Chaturthi is an appropriate occasion to promote goodwill, friendship and unity among the people, which will enable us to maintain the harmony and amity in the state, Sinha said.

The Chief Minister in his message said that Lord Ganesh is a deity of wisdom and intelligence.

“Ganesh Chaturthi is a harbinger which unites and strengthens the social fabric of the state. May this year’s festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity to the people,” he said, appealing to the people to keep our surroundings clean, plastic and pollution free and celebrate an eco-friendly Chaturthi.

The Archbishop in his message said, “It is feast time, once again, when our Hindu brothers and sisters observe Ganesh Chaturthi. It is an occasion of special joy, as they experience the visit of the deity to their homes. No wonder this joy overflows in the exchange of greetings and goodies with their dear and near ones. We take particular note that Ganesh is venerated as an icon of wisdom, tenderness, compassion and prosperity.”

“While sharing in the joy of our Hindu brethren, we also pray that these high qualities may be instilled in every member of the Goan society, so that they may serve to strengthen the fabric of tolerance, cooperation and mutual help which have characterised our society for centuries. We will then be able to journey, side by side, as partners for the progress and prosperity of our beloved Goa, so as to build a great India,” Archbishop Ferrao said.

The Opposition leader in his message said that Lord Ganesh is considered as a God of new beginning and remover of obstacles.

“May Lord Ganesh bless all with peace and love and destroy all evil,” he hoped.