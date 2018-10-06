Chaturang Theatre Festival is back

NT Buzz

Theatre lovers are in for a treat as Swastik–Panaji is organising its seventh edition of Chaturang Theatre Festival from October 12 to October 14 at DMK, Kala Academy. Critically acclaimed plays in Hindi, English and Marathi and two stand-up comedy acts will be staged this year. This edition is dedicated to the great Goan thespian Tatoba Velingkar.

The festival will begin with a Hindi stand-up comedy show by Raju Srivastava on Friday, October 12 at 6:30 p.m. He started his career with small roles in Bollywood films. He participated in the talent show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and finished as second runners-up, subsequently participating in the spin-off, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge – Champions, where he won the title of ‘The King of Comedy’. He is best known for his observational comedy on various instances in daily life.

On Saturday, October 13 at 3:30 p.m., the critically acclaimed Marathi Play ‘Challenge’ will be staged. It speaks about freedom fighters Savarkar and Madanlal Dhingra’s friendship through the trying times both faced. It is written and directed by Digpal Lanjekar and produced by Mukta Barve and Dinesh Pednekar under Anamika and Saisakshi’s banner.

An English standup comedy show by two comedians – Sorabh Pant and Anirban Dasgupta will be held at 7:30 p.m. They are among India’s leading comedians with shows in several cities, Anirban has been featured as a ‘Best in Stand up’,

The last day of the festival October 14, Sunday will begin with a fun-filled, humorous story ‘Vastraharan’ which made quite a sensation when it was staged for the first time in 1980. The play by Machchindranath Kambli made history when it was performed for the 5000th time in November 2009. Based on the life of Draupadi, when the Kauravas tried to disrobe her, ‘Vastraharan’ is a play within a play – rather a play that never was! The striking features of this play are the celebrity cast and the hilarious plot.

Following this hilarious play, at 3:30 p.m. is an award winning Marathi musical play titled ‘Devbabhali’. This play has been appreciated by veterans such as Naseeruddin Shah, Paresh Rawal, Nana Patekar, Saiee Paranjape, Vijaya Mehta among others. Sangeet Devbabhali is period drama comprising of old and new abhanga that takes its audience on a soulful musical journey. The play features Shubhangi Sadavarte as Avali and Manasi Joshi as Lakhubai. The two-hour performance is directed by Prajakt Deshmukh. Soulful abhangs and background music is directed by Anand Oak. Sangeet Devbabhali blends legend, fiction and episodes from the reality of the saint-poet Tukaram and his wife Avali.

The concluding show of the festival will be an English play by Bharat Dabholkar titled ‘That’s My Girl’ starring Ananth Mahadevan, Shweta Rohira and Ananya Dutta. It is a story of a daughter who has come looking for a role in Hindi Film Industry and meets her father who had deserted her and her mother 20 years back. Although the undercurrent of the story is very emotional and sensitive, every line brings a smile and laughter onto the faces of the audience. The interaction between daughter – a wannabe film actress and the father – a veteran film writer is hilarious but chokes the heart in some moments.

(The tickets of the theatre festival are available at Pastry Cottage – Campal. For online booking log on to www.swastikgoa.org)