Charges to be framed against Tarun Tejpal on September 28

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Additional district and sessions court judge Vijya Pol on Thursday ordered framing of charges against former ‘Tehelka’ editor Tarun Tejpal for allegedly sexually assaulting his junior woman colleague in November 2013 at Bambolim.

Public prosecutor Francisco Tarvera told media persons that “the court has directed that charges should be framed in the case. No section has been dropped. In fact, a section has been added. The matter has been posted to September 28 for formal framing of charges.”

He said that when the stage comes for formal framing of charges the accused should be in a better position to plead guilty or not, that depends on what the order says. Time should be given to the accused to apply his mind to the order, and therefore there is an interval between delivering of the order and formal framing of the charges.

Tejpal and his family members were present in the court when the matter came for hearing before the additional district and sessions judge on Thursday afternoon. Tejpal’s counsel Pramod Kumar Dubey said the court has ordered framing of charges, and once the charges are framed then trial will start. We will examine the order and then we will decide our future course of action.”

Tejpal was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his junior woman colleague in a hotel elevator at Bambolim on November 7, 2013.

On November 22, 2013, the Goa police took suo motu cognizance of the incident and lodged a FIR against Tejpal.

The accused travelled to the state on November 28, 2013. He was arrested by the police on November 30.

Later, he moved an anticipatory bail plea which was rejected. But on May 19, 2014 he was granted interim bail to attend the funeral of his mother. He was released on bail in July 2014.