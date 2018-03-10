Charges are meant only to misguide villagers: Lobo

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Dismissing the Congress spokesperson Agnelo Fernandes’ allegations that the outline development plan (ODP) for Calangute and Candolim is a scam, chairperson of North Goa Planning and Development Authority and Calangute MLA Michael Lobo, on Friday, said that the charges are baseless and meant only to misguide the villagers.

“I find these charges entirely unacceptable and baseless. In fact, Agnelo Fernandes was the first applicant in October 2016 to request the authority for change in zoning of his hotel at Candolim in the land use map,” Lobo said in response to a question on allegations that ODP is meant for illegal conversion of land.

He said that Agnelo has taken full advantage of the PDA for changing zone of his property but does not want the people to take advantage and is preventing them to give details of their structures so that they could all be regularised.

He further said that 54 illegal structures of migrants, occupying 15,000 square metres of land, at Calangute will be demolished soon and notices in that regard have already been issued. Health centre has been proposed in the draft ODP for Calangute and Candolim in that particular land.

While speaking on Arpora-Nagoa-Parra ODP, Lobo said that theses villages are slowly tuning into tourism hub and “we want to encourage home stays without change in the FAR and it will remain at 60 per cent. We will also turn entire hill opposite the church at Parra into a no development zone.”