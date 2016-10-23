Charged to succeed

Sai Electronics, Valpoi, has come a long way from a small store housed in the city hall complex to a household name for all kinds of electronic appliances, says Abdulla Khan

What started off as a small shop in 1998 in the city hall complex is now an important outlet in Valpoi selling electronic appliances and home articles. Way back in 1997, Sanjay Haldankar, proprietor, Sai Electronics, felt the untapped potential of electronics items and the need of opening a store came to his mind.

“During my college days after completing class at DMC, Mapusa, I joined an electronic repair course which had helped me a lot in this business” tells Haldankar who is a graduate and has sound family business background.

Starting his career as storekeeper at ACGL, Bhuipal, Haldankar was out of track for some reason as he had to leave his job within two year. He started helping his father running a bar located in the heart of the town. But the bigger goal was self-sufficiency. And so within a decade he purchased a shop at city hall complex from the amount he earned from the bar business.

Distancing himself from the selling of liquor, Haldankar inaugurated ‘Sai Electronics’ which is now one stop shop for Valpoikars to buy an electronic household. “I sell everything here from telephone sockets to LCD television sets. Customers from the entire taluka visit my store to buy electronic items. We provide appliances of LG, Whirlpool, Videocon, Samsung, Intex, Phillips etc,” he says. Adding that his small store urgently needs immediate cosmetic makeover as there is no sufficient place for displaying the goods which ranges from mobile phones to refrigerators and air conditioners.

Sai Electronics serves customers coming from town to remote areas. “I initially moved into remote villages to provide dish connection. I personally went to each and every house which connected nearly 4000 customers of the taluka,” reveals Haldankar. At present the store employs three staff apart from him and wife Shweta Haldankar who provides the helping hand for smooth running of his business.

“Of course behind every successful man there is a woman and wife helps me on most of the occasion. My target is providing service to my customers and I have instructed my staff members,” he says adding that he is also taken agency of e-recharge. When asked on business challenges, Haldankar says that doing business is not an easy task as proper management and understanding market condition and enormous amount of hard work are essential. “What can I say? In business you get to do what you want and you get to do it your way. A good businessman has to struggle initially put up ideas and grab the opportunities,” he frankly divulges.

The store is involved in social activities and contributes to all kinds of social causes. Haldankar believes it his responsibility to contribute to social causes. “What we earn from society a small portion can be contributed for social cause,” he says. When asked to comment on the growing competition in the business, Haldankar says that locally he does not face any stiff competition as his customers are loyal and are attached to him. However online shopping is the threat and he is apprehensive about it. “In the electronic business there are many unauthorised sellers who don’t pay any taxes to the government. They operate unethically and damage the market conditions,” he remarks.

When asked what will be his recommendation to youngsters who are looking to become entrepreneurs? Haldankar says, “Frankly moving into electronic appliances business is bad idea and I am sure a wise person won’t invest in this business. But, yes doing own business with proper management and good customer approach is better than sitting idle and waiting for a government job”.