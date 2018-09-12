Charge-sheet filed against former CMC chairperson

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Crime Branch police, on Tuesday, filed charge-sheet before the Special Court, Margao, against Devendra Dessai, the then chairperson of Cuncolim Muncipal Council (CMC), and Kukaram Chaudhary, owner of Mahalaxmi Electricals, Margao, in the alleged electrical fixtures scam.

A 494-page charge-sheet has been filed under the prevention of corruption Act and under the IPC sections for criminal conspiracy as well as cheating.

The police have relied on 50 witnesses in the case.

Sources informed that the investigation revealed that tender was floated by the CMC in December 2011 for supply of electrical fixures.

The tender was awarded to Mahalaxmi Electricals, Margao, which did not supply the material as per supply order and submitted bills claiming full amount of over Rs 26.34 lakh, informed the sources.

However, the bill was not passed as there was suspicion regarding the actual supply of material, and thereafter the complaint was filed with the Crime Branch.

It may be recalled that the complaint in this regard was lodged by Satish Dessai, then additional director of Urban Development, Panaji, in March 2014 against then chairperson of CMC Devendra Dessai, chief officer and other CMC officials for ‘hatching criminal conspiracy to cheat the government’ in connection with purchase of street light fittings with CFL lamp.

However, the investigation found no evidence against the chief officer and other CMC officials in the case. The case was investigated by PI Rahul Parab under the supervision of SP Karthik Kashyap.