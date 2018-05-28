Chaos reigns supreme at Chimbel gram sabha

CHIMBEL: Amidst chaos and confusion, sarpanch of the Chimbel village panchayat Chandrakant Kunkolkar on Sunday passed a resolution at the gram sabha condemning Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai for ‘misguiding’ the Chimbel villagers over the inclusion of Kadamba Plateau in the Greater Panaji Planning and Development Authority (GPPDA).

It was also resolved at the gram sabha to exclude the Kadamba Plateau totally from the Planning and Development Authority.

Villagers alleged that the TCP Minister wanted to include in the PDA the part of Kadamba Plateau that falls in the jurisdiction of Chimbel village panchayat, in the interest of builder lobby.

The villagers also alleged that the sarpanch did not allow them to discuss pre-monsoon works. They said that inspite of written proposals, not a single pre-monsoon work has been completed till date. The villagers also alleged that the sarpanch threatened them over raising issues at the gram sabha.

Earlier, supporters of the sarpanch came to a near clash with some villagers over heated discussion on issues like inclusion of part of Kadamba Plateau falling under Chimbel village panchayat jurisdiction in PDA, conversion of 6 lakh square metres of forest land and acquisition of land of around 5.50 lakh square metres for IT Park project.

The villagers informed the police about the chaos and confusion after which police personnel were deployed at the gram sabha venue and the situation was brought under control.