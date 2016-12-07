Chaos over ODP as SGPDA chairman holds 3 meetings

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the South Goa Planning and Development Authority (SGPDA) office on Wednesday with the SGPDA chairman Mauvin Godinho holding three separate meetings – one with members of an NGO, another with councillors and chairperson of Margao Municipal Council (MMC) and third with the SGPDA members.

While the NGO is demanding demarcation of open space and bus stops on the ODP, the civic body is demanding consideration of its suggestions on the plan and the SGPDA is seeking more time to approve it. At least half a dozen police personnel manned the meeting venue to avoid any untoward incident.

Godinho, who assured the NGO members on notifying open spaces on the ODP and also promised to the councillors about considering their demand, said that the meeting is adjourned to December 15 at 10.30 am, to give “more time to the members in the larger interest of the ODP.”

Digambar Kamat and Vijay Sardesai questioned about the “hurry” in approving the ODP and asked, “Why Godinho is in hurry to approve the incomplete plan. They never showed us the plan. They claim that they heard the suggestion and objection for the last 28 days, but the same chairman and some members wanted us to blindly approve it in 28 minutes. Under section 35 (6), it is clearly mentioned that the members have the right to study the plan before approving it. There is some vested interest.”

Interestingly, in another development, co-opted member Dilip Prabhudesai resigned from the membership, even though the NGO member Sanjeev Raiturkar claimed that he has been stripped of the post.

“If our demand of showing open spaces, bus stops is not fulfilled, we will again agitate. We also demanded shifting of the petrol pump about which the chairman has assured us,” Raiturkar added.

Meanwhile, heated discussions ensued at the meeting held between the councillors and chairperson of MMC Babita Prabhudesai and the chairman of SGPDA on the ODP issue. While Prabhudesai demanded to know how SGPDA can bypass the council and ignore its suggestion, Godinho in turn questioned as to why she kept quiet despite attending all the SGPDA meetings and why she did not respond to the SGPDA letter that was sent to her well in advance.