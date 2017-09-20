Chaos at Sao Mathias gram sabha as sarpanch cornered on sensitive issues

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Noisy scenes were witnessed at the gram sabha of Sao Mathias Village Panchayat when members could not get proper replies from the sarpanch.

The secretary was replying to various questions as the sarpanch came unprepared and could not answer questions directed to him.

The members cornered the sarpanch on various sensitive issues such as garbage, water problem, illegal construction, stray dogs, NOCs for houses etc.

Locals questioned the sarpanch as to why the gram sabha was not convened on September 3 to elect the village panchayat development committee as per the directives of the director of panchayats.

The members disclosed that notices regarding programmes held at the village panchayat were not displayed on the notice board. Members alleged that the gram sabha on Sunday was convened as usual but without any observers and without following the directives issued by the director of panchayats and the block development officer.

Minutes of the previous meeting and action taken report was vaguely answered by the sarpanch as some of the answers by the sarpanch were misleading.

The sarpanch kept insisting on what he replied earlier and could not answer sensitive issues such as illegal constructions, collection of panchayat contribution funds, legalising of illegal constructions, NOCs for power and water connections.

The members left the gram sabha hoping that in future the sarpanch would come prepared for the meeting.