Change in people’s mindset is big feat of Modi govt: CM

Extolling the achievements of the Modi government in the last three years, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Saturday said the biggest achievement of the central government was the change in the mindset of Indians, who now think in the interest of the nation.

Speaking at an interactive session organised on completion of three years of the Modi government, Parrikar said the central government has performed excellently in defence, social sector and infrastructure.

“I saw people’s mindset changing… thinking in the interest of the nation as their own duty, as had been the case in 1964 when Lal Bahadur Shastri was the prime minister. And I saw it again last year when (Narendra) Modiji appealed to give up voluntarily the gas cylinder subsidy; and over two crore Indians responded to his appeal. This shows that there is a change in the mindset,” Parrikar said.

He said the surgical strike on Pakistan-based militants was the high point of his political career.

“The surgical strike was not an easy decision. Some media persons were asking me: what is the highest point in my life? And I said surgical strike. After this action the media asked us: what we would have done had it been on the western boundary? And as a defence minister it pained me. The very next day I asked the Army to be prepared for similar strikes on the western boundary,” he said.

Parrikar said the Indian Army has adequate arms and ammunition to tackle any kind of security threat.

Replying to a question at the interactive session, national BJP spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra praised Goa for being the first state to enforce the uniform civil code.

He said, “The BJP believes in uniform civil code because we respect every religion… we want to adopt the best practices from every religion so that gender issues are addressed, as male and female are equal in the eyes of law and that is why they should be treated equally hence the UCC is important. Based on consensus and discussions the government will move ahead to bring in a law.”

He said that only one per cent of GDP was spent on health care sector in India which was extremely low when compared with other developing nations.

In the new health policy, the Modi government will increase GDP outlay from one per cent to three per cent within a stipulated time period, he said.

“To improve the health sector, the government will bring in public and private partnership to boost this sector,” he said.

Parrying a question whether the central government would bring in a reservation policy based on economic conditions of the people, Dr Patra said the central government would mainly concentrate on present reservation policy which is based on caste.

He evaded replying to a pointed question on abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which gives special autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir, and said that it was only the Modi government which can retake Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“It is this government which carried out surgical strike on Pakistan and operations in Myanmar against insurgency. Hence it’s only the Modi government which has the courage and power to take control over PoK,” he said.

Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik and South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar also spoke on the occasion.

The session was also attended by MLAs and other senior leaders and workers of the BJP.