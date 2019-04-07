Chandor shake off DBO threat to enter final

GOA VELHA: Chandor Club entered the finals with a hard fought 3-2 win over Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda in the 13th London Trophy 2019 organised by Goa Velha Sports Club and played at Goa Velha Sports Club ground. Chandor Club surged ahead through Louie Noronha in the 13th minute, which was followed by Francis Andrade who made it square in the 20th minute. Sunny Fernandes struck for Chandor in the 53rd minute to put them in lead, later Shafik Sheikh scored for Chandor and made it 3-1. DBO retaliated in the 62nd minute through Francis once agains but Chandor stood strong and kept DBO from scoring any more.

