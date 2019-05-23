CGST officer exonerated of charges of aiding smuggling

Panaji: The case filed by the directorate of revenue intelligence against Mahesh Dessai, an assistant commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) department, has been rejected by the Central Advisory Board of the Union Finance Ministry which has exonerated him of the charges of allegedly helping smuggling.

The case against Dessai was filed following seizure of cigarettes and other contraband items from the premises of Parminder Singh Chadha on October 17, 2018. It was alleged that Chadha was involved in smuggling of cigarettes and other goods in connivance with customs officials. The DRI had linked Dessai to the case but failed to prove the charges before authorities.

Exonerating him of the charges levelled against him by the DRI under Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, the central advisory board ordered his immediate release.

Following seizures at the premises of Chadha, the DRI officials also searched premises of Dessai and claimed that they had found incriminating documents, mobile phones and foreign electronic goods. The documents drawn by the officials, however, did not list them. There was no mention of cash or valuables being found in his premises in the report made after seizures.

The DRI officials had seized seven mobiles (including two belonging to Dessai’s daughters and two other belonging to his late wife) and three laptops from Dessai’s residence. The mobiles of his daughters and their laptops (containing their assignments and project works) were released following court orders after seven months.

Though the DRI officials did not find anything substantive at Dessai’s residence, except for mobiles and laptops, the DRI officials obtained orders to detain Dessai under COFEPOSA. The central advisory board held that the there was no sufficient cause for detention of Dessai, while ordering revocation of the order to place him under arrest under COFEPOSA.