Ceremony hit by tragedy as 2-yr-old crushed to death by wedding bus

A wedding ceremony at Verna was hit by a tragedy on Saturday evening after a bus carrying the wedding guests crushed a two-and-half year old boy to death and seriously injured two others, who were among the guests.

According to the Verna police, the accident occurred around 7 pm when the ill-fated bus bearing registration number GA-04-T-5993, after alighting the wedding guests near the Verna masjid, was in the process of taking a turn.

According to some eyewitnesses, as the guests were alighting from the bus, the driver accidentally lost control over the vehicle, which moved in the reverse direction and ran over the two-and-half year old boy, identified as Mohammed Ghazi, a resident of Mapusa and native of Mumbai.

The bus came to a stop only after it rammed into a compound wall of a garden but not before grievously injuring two other wedding guests, a man and a woman, identified as Tajuddin Beig, aged 62, and native of Corlim, and Kulsum Beig, aged 30, and native of Valpoi.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Goa Medical College Hospital in a critical state. The injured woman is understood to have sustained fracture to her hand. The Verna police rushed to the site and conducted the panchanama. Police are yet to register an offence against the driver of the ill-fated bus. Police sub-inspector Kiran Mamledar is further investigating into the case under the supervision of police inspector Shailesh Narvekar.