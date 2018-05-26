Cera Style Gallery launched in Margao

Saturday , 26 May 2018
May 26, 2018

PANAJI: Upgrade – a unit of Kakode Trading LLP recently launched a Cera Style Gallery in their largest retail store based in Raia, Margao. The gallery was inaugurated at the hands of sr vice president sales Cera Abbey V Rodrigues and founder of Kakode Trading LLP Ravindranath Pai Kakode. The gallery has been conceptualised mainly as a walk in display for prospective customers to see and feel the actual product of the sanitaryware lifestyle brand; which would assist the customer in making a more informed decision. The display comprises of a comprehensive range of faucets, shower products, kitchen sinks, EWC’s and other personal care products. NT

