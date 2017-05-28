Century-old Velus bridge in need of renovation

VALPOI: Collapse of Sanvordem bridge sidewalk, which claimed innocent lives, has brought into focus the bad condition of some other Portuguese-era bridges in the state which are still in use.

A case in point is the century-old Velus bridge which is craving for government attention. Valpoikars claim that the bridge makes the village unique as it featured in Bollywood blockbuster ‘Saat Hindustani’ which is the debut film of superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

Constructed on Velus river during the Portuguese rule, the bridge is still strong but may not be able to withstand the load of the increased traffic as it was built keeping in mind the traffic in those times. Some 10 years later, the bridge may invite some untoward incident, claimed villagers.

Three kilometre away from Valpoi town, the bridge connects Nagargao panchayat areas to the town and presently vehicles in thousands ply over the bridge daily.

Former VMC chairperson Ramdas Shirodkar said, “I have come to know from locals that Amitabh Bachchan had come here to shoot for a movie. The bridge has a simple architecture and significantly, it does not have supporting poles. Thus, standing tall for 100 years is a major achievement.”

He further claimed that bridge needs renovation, however he suggested that the concerned department should conduct safety audit of the bridge to reveal its structural strength. He further mentioned that another bridge connecting the bus stand in ward 2 on the same road also needs broadening.

According to locals, the Velus bridge is narrow and is only four-metre wide and needs some repair. A motorist said, “The railings are corroded and at some part have fallen off and may pose threat to pedestrian walking over the bridge.”

Architect Jamila Shaik said, “The Portuguese-era Velus bridge makes the village unique. The bridge needs repairs but the government should maintain its colonial architectural character.”

The bridge besides connecting villages also holds water supply pipeline from Dabos treatment plant.

Meanwhile, when contacted, officials of PWD roads section said that till date no such guidelines in terms of audit were issued to them. “Regarding the Velus bridge, we are not aware of any structural stability audit being carried out,” informed a PWD official and asking this reporter to speak to higher officials.