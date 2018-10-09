Centre’s GoM to discuss Goa’s mining issue on October 13

PANAJI: The group of ministers appointed by the Union government will meet on October 13 to discuss the current crisis in Goa’s mining industry.

Coming out with this information on Monday, Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said the GoM will discuss ways to resume mining in the state as its closure has resulted in huge losses to the state.

The Centre’s group of ministers comprises Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Mines Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“The Union government will find a solution to the crisis by amending the existing mining law during the parliamentary session to be summoned in November,” he said adding that the amendment will give a new life to the mining leases and it will result in the resumption of mining operations.

Last month, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had submitted a proposal to the GoM urging its intervention to restart mining in the state.

in August, a state government delegation led by Parrikar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the GoM, and various legal options were explored for finding out ways to resume mining activities.

Goa’s mining industry came to a halt in March this year after the Supreme Court in an order on February 7, 2018 quashed 88 leases and banned the extraction of iron ore.