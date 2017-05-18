Centre will issue fresh advisory over ban on LED fishing: Paliencar

PANAJI: Fisheries Minister Vinoda Paliencar said the central government will be issuing a fresh advisory to states including Goa as regards ban on LED fishing and bull trawling.

Paliencar, who called on Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh on Thursday in New Delhi, said he had a discussion as regards the LED fishing and bull trawling and urged the Union Minister to direct all the states involved in fishing activity to enforce the above ban strictly.

He further stated that he would write to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the LED fishing and bull trawling issue so that the central government comes out with an appropriate legislation in that regard.

During discussion with Mohan Singh, Paliencar sought central government assistance to develop fisheries infrastructure in Goa. He also asked the joint secretary (fisheries) of government of India to visit Goa to take a review of central assistance to the state.

“My focus will be mainly on developing infrastructure for fisheries, aquaculture and fish production in the state,” he added.

Paliencar also submitted a letter to the Union Minister about the various issues pertaining to Goa.

Fisheries Minister, in his letter, said that the Union government has conveyed its approval to the proposal of government of Goa for expansion of the existing four fish landing centres-Malim, Cutbona, Cortalim and Chapora, at a total estimated cost of Rs 84.18 crore with 75 per cent central financial assistance amounting to Rs 6313.50 lakh under component on establishment of fishing harbour and fish landing centres of the centrally sponsored scheme on development of marine fisheries infrastructure and post harbour operation.

“So far the government of India had sanctioned an amount of Rs 6.58 crore for said project and the same had been fully utilised by government of Goa. Now, it has been given to understand that the fund, required for the project already sanctioned earlier, need to be requested separately.

Hence, it is requested to disburse an amount of Rs 25 crore for financial year 2017-18 towards the two projects which include Malim and Cutbona fish landing centres as the work is in full progress,” he added.

Paliencar also informed the Union Minister that the work of execution of this project has been entrusted to Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation (GSIDC) so that there is no further delay in the completion of the

project, adding that, there is escalation of the estimates, from that prepared by West Bengal Fisheries Corporation Ltd, due to better specifications and inflation and, hence, the revised estimate for the four landing centres has increased from Rs 84.112 to Rs 142 crore.