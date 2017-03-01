Centre okays conversion of 21 Goa roads into highways in principle

PANAJI: In a major development, the Union Ministry of Roads, Transport and Highways has taken an in-principle decision to convert 21 Goa roads into highways. The roads include two state highways (SH), 12 major district roads (MDR) and seven other roads in the state. The in-principle decision also includes conversion of roads in other states.

In a letter dated January 2, 2017, the planning and monitoring section of the Union ministry has conveyed the in-principle decision in this regard to the principal secretary, public works department (PWD) of all the concerned states including Goa as well as chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The letter has been received by the office of Superintending Engineer, circle office, IX PWD, Panaji on January 12.

The letter issued by Maya Prakash, Director (P&B), of the Union ministry, states that Union Minister for Roads, Transport and Highways has approved in principle declaration of these roads as new national highways in various states of India subject to outcome of detailed project report (DPR) preparation.

When this daily contacted PWD principal chief engineer Uttam Parsekar, he said that though the letter from the Union ministry has been received by PWD, the decision in this regard has to be taken by the government, adding that PWD has not started any process on the proposal, as the government is yet to take a decision on whether to convert these roads into national highways.

According to the proposal, the Union ministry has taken the in-principle decision to convert 230.21 km of road stretches into national highways in Goa, which includes SH-7 from Sanvordem Tisk to Dharbandora junction (17.9 km), SH-6 from Borim circle to Zuna (36.21 km), from Old Goa to Pilar MDR-1 (10.75 km), MDR-43 from Velsao junction at NH17B to Mobor Leela beach junction (8 km), MDR-13 from Verem market to Nerul and upto Candolim (3.30 km), MDR-9 from Betim via Verem upto Saligao (10.70 km), MDR-10 from Aguada-Candolim-Calangute-Arpora (12.10 km), MDR-18 from Chopdem to Keri road (19.4 km), MDR-33 from Dharbandora-Sacorda-Satpal junction (12 km), from Bolcornem to Tambdisurla (7.70 km), MDR-52 Collem-Shigao-Voldem-Savargal (15.95 km), MDR-22 Shalibar to Saptakoteshwar road 17 junction (0.36 km), road from Sesa Goa plant to Shalibar Narva (4.13 km), Narva-Pilgao road (3.50 km), MDR-20 from Piligao to Sarimanas jetty (4.11 km), proposed link road to NH-17 by constructing Chorao bridge across River Mapusa at Salvador do Mundo (16 km), MDR-49 from Char rasta to Managinim (21.60 km), road from Valpoi to Nagargao (4 km), road from Nagargao to Bhramakarmali (4 km), MDR-28 from Khotode to Ganjem in Sattari (5.5 km) and road from Marcel-Betki-Savoi Verem-Vagurme to NH 4A (13 km).

The letter also states that the task of preparation of DPRs of the said stretches has already been assigned to various agencies like NHAI, NHIDCL and state PWDs.