Centre inches towards ordinance for resuming iron ore mining in Goa

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said on Tuesday that the file related to the request of the state government to the Centre as regards restarting the iron ore mining in Goa is presently with the office of the Attorney General of India.

The central government is expected to promulgate an ordinance for restarting mining operations in Goa.

Dhavalikar received this information during his meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

He met Gadkari to discuss various ongoing works in Goa worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000, as well put up problems related to speed governor for vehicles.

Later, speaking to this daily, Dhavalikar said that he also discussed with Gadkari the national highway-4 from Ponda to Panaji and from Khandepar to Mollem, as also about the Borim bridge.

He further informed that a meeting between the officers of the public works department and the central ministry would be held next month.

It was also told that works under Bharatmala, including two major roads and Chorao bridge, were discussed with Gadkari.

The Minister for Public Works said work on the Ponda to Old Goa road will be taken up on top priority.

He also mentioned that a decision was taken to open the Khandepar bridge in December, later this year.

Dhavalikar said that no discussion took place about the present political situation in Goa during his meeting with Gadkari.