Centre gives a push to green fuel in Goa

Stating that Goa is a tourist destination with low tax regime and highest sale of petroleum products, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas (independent charge) Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that Goa will be the first state in the country to create a green fuel chain, which will help incentivise the tourism sector.

Speaking to media persons onboard the Indian Coast Guard Ship Shaurya after commissioning it in the presence of dignitaries, Pradhan said that filling stations of compressed natural gas will be set up in Goa.

He said the work on Gas Authority of India Ltd’s natural gas pipeline will be reviewed. The pipeline will be helpful for a large number of domestic as well industrial consumers in the state.

Pradhan said that he has discussed the plan on green fuel chain with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during his recent visit to the national capital.

“I am confident that in the next couple of years Goa will have 100 per cent green fuel and it will add to tourism potentials,” Pradhan observed.

Waste from hotels, industrial units, households, farms and fisheries in the state can be converted into energy with less carbon emission, the Union minister said.

“Companies like IOCL, HPCL and BPCL have plans to invest around Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore on research and development on second generation fuel ‘ethanol’ that will create a scale and purchase guarantee to those producing any kind of biofuel,” Pradhan said, adding that the central government has started bringing about reforms in biofuel energy. He suggested that the GSL, the ICG and the GAIL should join hands forgeneration of CNG and LNG, and the new fuel can be used for vessels.

“It will be good to have a pilot study to examine whether we can use CNG or LNG as fuel for vessels which could be cheaper and cleaner as compared to the other fuels being used for the vessels,” Pradhan said.

“Very soon we will have a memorandum of understanding with the GSL, the ICG and the GAIL which would generate new fuels from CNG and LNG. The new fuels could be used for high speed and low speed boats as surveillance boats require huge amount of high speed diesel…,” he said.

He also announced plans to introduce marine fuel in Goa, as some advanced countries are now turning to marine fuel.

Director general of ICG Rajendra Singh; additional director general Krishnaswamy Natarajan; chairman and managing director of Goa Shipyard Ltd Rear Admiral (retd) Shekhar Mital and deputy inspector general D S Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

The ICGS Shourya is the state-of-the-art offshore patrol vessel built by the GSL using its in-house design. The 105-metre, fifth in the series ship was commissioned by Pradhan at the GSL yard.

The director general of ICG highlighted the strong symbiotic relationship of mutual cooperation between the GSL and the ICG, adding that the excellent quality of the OPVs delivered by the GSL is the testimony to its innate capability and strong commitment to customers.

Mital said the GSL has delivered six OPVs in the last 21 months, all ahead of schedule at an average gap of four months. ICS Shourya has been delivered 31 days ahead of schedule and has taken three years to build.