Centre clears 34 out of 77 names for appointment as HC judges

UNI

NEW DELHI

The Union government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it has cleared 34 judges names out of the 77 recommended by the collegium for appointment as judges in various high courts in the country.

“Out of a total 77 names, 34 have been cleared for the appointment and rest 43 have been sent back to the apex court collegium for reconsideration,” Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Centre, told a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Tirath Singh Thakur and also comprising Justices Shiva Kirti Singh and L Nageswara Rao. The government also told the bench that as of now no file with regard to the recommendations for appointment as judges is pending with it. Rohatgi said the Centre has already sent the fresh draft Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for consideration of the collegium on August 3, this year, but so far no response has been received by the

govt.

The bench then said that it would convene on November 15 a meeting of the collegium, which comprises four senior judges, besides the CJI.

It has now fixed for further hearing on November 19 the PIL filed by 1971 war veteran Lt Col Anil Kabotra, a former Army official, on the issue.

The Apex Court had earlier slammed the Union government for delay in appointments to higher judiciary despite recommendations made by the collegium in this regard and had said the entire institution cannot be brought to a grinding halt.