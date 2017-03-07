Centre asks Goa police to follow uniform accident recording format

PANAJI: With an idea to bring out the real cause of accidents so that corrective and preventive measure can be taken, the transport research wing of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has written to the Goa Police to adopt the uniform accident recording format.

The uniform accident recording format was recommended by the committee constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to review and recommend the road accident formats, to be filled by the police departments across the country.

In the letter addressed to the Goa police as well as other police departments across the country, it has said that the aim is to move closer towards an accurate, consistent and objective road accident database.

The recording format to be filled in by the police at the road accident site, has five sections specifically to record primary data on road accidents, capturing the actual circumstances of each accident, the letter reads. The intention is to bring out the underlying real cause of the accident so that corrective/preventive steps can be taken, it says in the letter adding that the attempt has been made to keep the recording format comprehensive and yet simple for the police personnel.

The five sections are accident identification details, vehicles involved in accident, persons other than drivers involved in accident, road related details, and drivers’ details.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has asked police department’s across the country to adopt the revised road accident recording format immediately so that they would be able to furnish the annual road accident data in the new reporting formats with effect from calendar year 2017.

As much depends on the efforts made by the states to have a reliable road accident data collection/reporting system, the Ministry proposes to shortly organise training workshops for police personnel involved in road accident data collection/reporting system to familiarise them with the revised road accident recording and reporting formats. These workshops will be held at an all India/regional level, the letter says.