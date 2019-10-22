Central team to inspect site for IIT at Guleli

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday held detailed discussion with the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on the proposed site in Guleli village of Sattari taluka for setting up of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT).

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ after the meeting, Sawant said that the Union HRD Minister has promised that the central government will soon send an expert team to inspect the proposed Guleli site for setting up of IIT project in Goa.

Discussions were also held on creating infrastructure including widened roads to the proposed site in Sattari taluka.

Secretary education Nila Mohanan, director of technical education Vivek Kamat and other officials were also present for the

meeting held at the Chief Minister’s official residence.

It may be recalled that on last August 30, the state cabinet had finalised a site for permanent IIT campus in Guleli village. Earlier, the campus was proposed in Sanguem taluka. However, after opposition from some villagers to the site proposed at Cotarli in Sanguem taluka, the government had decided to shift the project to Sattari taluka.