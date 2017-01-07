Cent per cent RSS cadre in this region is against BJP: Velingkar

Subhash Velingkar, the magnum force behind Goa Suraksha Manch, interacting with Ramnath N Pai Raikar maintains that the GSM has planned political strategies taking into consideration all post-election situations, so that no alliance partner will be able to desert it for power

Q: In its recent judgment, the Supreme Court has directed the political parties as well as candidates to refrain from seeking votes in the name of religion, caste, race, community or language. Under such circumstances, would the Goa Suraksha Manch be forced to review its stand on the Medium of Instruction issue, and alter the speeches of its leaders and candidates, during the electoral campaign for the forthcoming state assembly election?

I don’t feel so; the reason for it being the Supreme Court judgment pertains to the conflict between two or more Indian languages. To cite an example, such a situation exists in Karnataka as regards Kannada and Marathi languages, with large number of suppression and oppression related complaints being registered about Marathi. This kind of situation divides the people. However, the Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch is of the opinion that language should unite the people. In Goa, Konkani and Marathi have come together to protect themselves, and not to fight against each other.

Secondly the Medium of Instruction issue is about stoppage of government grants to the English medium primary schools. This is in consonance with the National Educational Policy. We are only asking the state government to implement this policy.

Q: Apart from the Medium of Instruction issue, would the Goa Suraksha Manch take up any other issue in its election campaign? Or is the Manch contemplating to allow its alliance partners to handle rest of the issues?

Goa Suraksha Manch, apart from taking up the Medium of Instruction issue, will also address other issues as it is a political party, unlike Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch. Therefore, the Goa Suraksha Manch would take up all kinds of issues, which trouble the people of Goa. We are working on the preparation of Manch’s manifesto, and these issues would be reflected in it.

Q: Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch, which is a parent body of the political faction Goa Suraksha Manch has both Konkani as well as Marathi protagonists and supporters as its members. On the other hand, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, with which Goa Suraksha Manch has formed an alliance for the 2017 state assembly polls is a strong supporter of Marathi, and never lost an opportunity to display its lack of interest in Konkani. In such a situation, would you be able to strike a balance between ideologically opposite factions?

Yes, of course. In fact, the alliance formed by the Goa Suraksha Manch with other political parties will have some common issues, irrespective of what are the views of these political parties on certain controversial matters. All our alliance political parties have decided to take care as regards not trespassing into these controversial matters. Therefore, we will not encounter such an embarrassing situation. We would run our government on a common minimum programme to be abided by all coalition partners.

Q: Bharatiya Janata Party, following the 2012 state assembly election came to power due to various factors, including the support of the grassroots network of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Do you foresee, during the forthcoming election, any big or small group of the RSS supporting the BJP, and if so what would be its impact on the prospects of the BJP, at these polls?

Unfortunately, the local Bharatiya Janata Party unit alienated itself from the entire network, or at least 99 per cent of the Konkan region network of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. However, the decision of the BJP unit and its government to continue with the grants to the English medium primary schools remained intact. Therefore, anyone and everyone linked to the Konkan region network of the RSS, irrespective of whether they are into 99 per cent category or one per cent category, will never vote for the political party supporting the English language. We refused to bow down to the pressures to withdraw our MoI agitation and hence were alienated, while one per cent was possibly not willing to join us. Today, even this small percentage is unanimous and accepts our view that the government grants to the English medium primary schools should be withdrawn, since none of them backs English. So I can say that cent per cent RSS cadre in this region is against the BJP.

Q: Is the Goa Suraksha Manch certain that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party would not join hands with Bharatiya Janata Party after the state assembly election, in a post-poll alliance, if the matter comes to sharing the power?

The Goa Suraksha Manch has placed its full faith in the alliance partners. We are also confident that no such situation will arise after the election. In fact, we have already planned political strategies taking into consideration all post-election situations. Therefore, there is no room for anyone to break away from us after the polls. In many places we have selected candidates, who are on the same wavelength of our MoI stand, to contest the election. Furthermore, we may also extend support to independent likeminded candidates, respecting MoI policy as visualised by us.

Q: If your alliance comes to power in Goa, would Goa Suraksha Manch desire its MLAs to occupy positions in the state cabinet? Or would you give outside support to the government?

It would of course be the prerogative of the Chief Minister. We, from our side would ensure that there is no conflict in the government. However, as a political party, I feel that the Goa Suraksha Manch should get its natural and logical share in the government.

Q: Do you feel that the Goa Suraksha Manch, with its ferocious campaign, is moving towards hate propaganda?

Our campaign is a campaign of truth. It is a factual campaign. We have neither deviated from history, nor from the recent political development. Even the use of certain words such as “liars” or “professional liars,” which we have used to describe specific individuals are apt, and while using these words, we have also quoted the related instances. In fact, there are no other words, which we could have used to describe these people.

Q: Are you satisfied to receive blackboard as the party symbol of Goa Suraksha Manch from the Election Commission of India?

Yes, very much. It reflects the ethos of Goa Suraksha Manch. The Manch will write a new chapter for Goa on this blackboard. Blackboard is very much the symbol of education and culture. It has got relation with education since ancient times, when thatched mud walls of the Ashrams were used for writing, during the educational process.