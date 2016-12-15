Celebs in Men’s Wear 2017MEHER CASTELINO

The Van Heusen + GQ Fashion Nights 2016 revealed the latest looks from top designers for men’s wear 2017 which Bollywood’s dashing male stars displayed on the ramp.

Rajesh Pratap Singh showed a collection that was all about a new direction in silhouettes and construction. The looks were pure, modern and definitely from small town India but with a high fashion twist.

When it came to Shantanu – Nikhil they stated the collection for men is a progressive take on men’s wear with sensibilities of layering and temporal details, materials such as leather and metal featuring through the showcase.

Sahil Aneja brought in lots of hand painting for jackets that were made for the modern Indian male who dares to step out of his comfort zone and has his own sense of style and love for fashion.

Kunal Rawal was at his best when he presented men’s wear designs. His collection was wearable yet striking providing accessibility to men’s fashion by creating awareness and giving it the much deserved limelight.

Executive fashion focused on checks and solids for suits that are now considered the height of fashion for the Indian male.