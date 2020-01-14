Celebrations onboard

NT BUZZ

Blenders Pride Reserve Collection showcased an exclusively curated and handcrafted ‘Reserved Experiences’ event in Goa with artistes Karsh Kale and Jayant Luthra, along with celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani. This year, the ‘Ages Ahead’ event, hosted by veteran designer Malini Ramani was held on board the Angriya Cruise Liner.

Guests were treated to the blue waters of Goa and the curated experiences on board such as entertainment by Karsh Kale and DJ Jayant Luthra, gourmet food curated by celebrity chef Vicky Ratnani, and more

With this being the new year’s first and most exclusive celebration, the ‘Reserved Experiences’ in Goa was an amalgamation of exquisite performances, art, fashion and culinary delights. Speaking about the event, general manager, marketing, Pernod Ricard India Ishwindar Singh said: “Through the immersive evening of modern luxury curated by Blenders Pride Reserve Collection, we endeavor to celebrate art, music and food, imparting an eclectic taste of ‘Reserved Experiences’ to those who have a refined taste and are ‘Ages Ahead’.”