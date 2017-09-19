Celebrating the great catch at Arambol

The village of Arambol came to life on Sunday, as the villagers gathered at the beach to celebrate the first-of-its-kind festival called the ‘Ramponnkarchem and vodekarachem fest’. The traditional festival began with parish priest of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Arambol, Fr Pio Alemida blessing the fishing boats that were to venture into the sea; followed by the cultural programme, where in the villagers performed traditional Goan dance like Kunbi, fugdi and mando.

When the boats returned back on the shore, a senior villager spoke about the types of fish and gave details about it. The traditional brass band along with the local musicians joined in providing entertainment to the villagers by playing old traditional songs. Journalist, Avertino Miranda who was also at the festival said that the ramponnkarchem fest was a unique festival as it saw huge participation of the villagers. “The entire community came together to make this festival happen. The people were warm and welcoming. Festival like these would be the best medium to uphold our traditional practices,” added Miranda.

Traditional Goan food like ‘kanji’, boiled rice, dry prawns curry and black tea was served to all. Also, the fish caught by the fisherman was fried and served to all.