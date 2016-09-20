Celebrating Onam with Malayalees of Salcete

Margao based ‘Kerala Kala Kendram’ (KKK) annually hosts a celebration to mark the Onam festival with the Salcete-based Malayalees. This year it will be held on September 25 at Jeevotham Mutt, Gogol, Margao. Secretary of KKK Premanandan enlightens NT BUZZ about the organisation and its celebrations

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

When a person leaves his home to live elsewhere, he often gets homesick. The homesickness heightens further at the time of their favourite traditional festivals. However, Keralites in Goa has found a way to celebrate their grand festival of Onam in the state.

‘Kerala Kala Kendram’ (KKK) is a socio-cultural organisation was set up in 1981 by a few Keralites in Margao with an aim to foster a better relationship between the people of their own community and Goans, and to promote their culture in Goa. Secretary of KKK Premanandan K K says, “We began celebrating Onam on a community level after around two years of the establishment of the organisation. Since then we have continued to celebrate in a grand way, in Goa.” Currently, with around 400 active members, KKK is headed by president M John Varghese, treasurer Jose K T, vice president Raghavan K P and joint secretary Johnson K P.

Usually, Onam is celebrated for ten days. “Onam begins on Atham (day one) in the Malayalam month of Chingam and continues till Thiruonam. The traditional ritual of laying Pookkalam (floral carpet) starts on Atham day and is followed by other days viz. Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooram, Uthradam and Thiruonam.” This year, September 14 was Thiruonam that is the final and most prominent day of Onam, celebrated in a grand manner in Kerala.

Premanandan says: “Keralites in Goa already celebrated Onam from September 4 to September 14, with the floral arrangement and preparation of traditional dishes. However, the organisation celebrates Onam later due to the availability of hall and also because the members are busy with their in-house celebration.”

This year, Onam is slated to be celebrated by the KKK on September 25 at Jeevotham Mutt, Margao. The program will commence at around 10 a.m. with the formal inaugural function. “After the inaugural speech by the president and the lighting of the traditional lamp, there will be a cultural programme including classical dances. In the afternoon, there will be the enactment of the king Mahabali’s life in whose honour we celebrate Onam, followed by Onasadya and the celebration will come to an end by 5 p.m.,” informs Premanandan.

The dances will be performed by the students of a dance class formed by KKK, which was started for children. The organisation has also invited a Malayalee comedian Shaji to entertain the present audience.

The members of KKK have already geared up for their grand event. Premanandan says the organisation gets a team of five cooks to prepare around 20 to 25 dishes on the day. “They will start cooking on September 24 at around 4 p.m. which will be ready at the dawn of September 25.”

Narrating the interesting story behind celebration of Onam, Premanandan says: “During Mahabali’s reign, his subjects were very happy and prosperous. Lord Indra feared that if the King is allowed to rule Kerala, the people will not respect God any more. To overcome this, Indra approached God Vishnu to intervene. The King was performing Ashwamedha Yagam on the banks of river Narmada when Vishnu disguised as a brahmin boy (Vamana) approached him and asked for three feet of land, which the King readily agreed. With one footstep, Vamana measured all of the earth, with the second he claimed all of heaven. As there was no land left to measure the third feet King Mahabali requested Vamana to place the final step on his head. Doing so, Vamana pushed Mahabali down to the underworld. But Mahabali requested Vishnu to grant him a visit to his subjects once a year. Thus, Keralites celebrate Onam festival to respect Mahabali kept his promise to visit them,” he says.

Onam is also considered as the harvest festival. “This is the time when the rains are settled and the harvest commences,” says Premanandan.

Premanandan further informs that many Goans are also a part of this festival. He adds: “In Kerala, regardless of any religion and caste Keralites celebrate this festival, whereas in Goa, Goans too participate and rejoice with us.”

On a concluding note Premanandan says: “In Kerala we have grand celebrations. The tourism department of Kerala hosts road shows and other cultural programs during Onam. This is not possible here in Goa. But this Kendra’s celebration revives the memories and increases the excitement of all Malayalees of Salcete.”

(Kerala Kala Kendram will celebrate Onam on Sunday, September 25 at Jeevotham Mutt, Margao from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open to all.)