Hard Rock Hotel Goa organised Mingle All The Way to herald the yuletide season. The event was highlighted with a Christmas cake mixing led by vice president of operations, Hard Rock Hotel Goa, Vikas Sharma along with executive chef Arun Vats and his team. Guests and staff were seen blending an array of dry fruits and pouring bottles of spirits into the mix while The Coffee Cats performed popular Christmas jingles.

Please like & share: