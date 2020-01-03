Ceiling fan crashes on Hospicio patient

NT NETWORK

Margao

A ceiling fan crashed down on the right leg of a patient in the women’s ward of the Hospicio Hospital on Thursday, bringing to the fore poor maintenance of the fans in the hospital.

The ceiling fan above the bed number 10 of the ward came crashing down on Thursday afternoon on the patient who was asleep after being given medical treatment.

The patient suffered minor injuries and was taken for an X-ray to ascertain any damage. The X-ray ruled out any problems. The patient will be discharged on Friday.

Speaking about the incident, Hospicio medical superintendent Dr Ira Almeida confirmed that the patient sustained minor injuries.

“I personally met the doctor and the patient after the incident. The patient suffered minor soft tissue injury, and her X-ray is normal. The incident occurred in the afternoon… she will be discharged tomorrow. It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred,” she said.

Shedding light on maintenance work at the hospital, she said the fans in the hospital are on all the time, so the wear and tear is very high.

“We had asked the PWD to conduct an inspection of all the fans. The inspection brought to the fore that many fans must be replaced or repaired,” she explained.

The PWD had six months ago conducted the inspection and prepared a report that suggested the maintenance of all the fans at an estimated Rs. 4.32 lakh.

Dr Almeida said that work on maintaining the fans has already begun.

Thursday’s incident raised a many hackles in the town. Members of the Goa Youth Congress gheraoed the office of the medical superintendent questioning Dr Almeida on various hospital related issues.

President of the Fatorda development committee Camilo Baretto filed a complaint with the Fatorda police station.