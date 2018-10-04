Cedar double propels PY Nuvem to final

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

Cedar Colaco netted a double while Albino Pereira and Jorose Oliveira scored a goal each as

Parish Youth, Nuvem outclassed Rossman Cruz SC 4-1 to set up a summit clash with Varca SC in the Gold-Silver Trophy football tournament, at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Wednesday.

Cedar Colaco scored in the 30th and 51st minute after Albino Pereira had given them the lead as early as the 6th minute. PY Nuvem’s other goal was scored by Jorose Oliveira in the 60th minute.

The lone goal for Rossman Cruz was scored by Frazer D’Costa in the 40th minute.

PY Nuvem started the match in a grand fashion as Jorose Oliveira made a through-pass to Albino Pereira who romped home with a neat strike to beat the rival keeper Preston Rego.

Dominating the play throughout, PY Nuvem who gelled well in all the departments of the game, controlled the proceedings to their advantage and buttressed their lead in the 30th minute when Ceder Colaco danced into the box and sent an angular effort that beat the rival keeper.

Cedar thereafter completed his brace in the 51st minute after receiving a neat pass from Jorose Olivera.

Rossman Cruz did try to make a comeback in the second session as after threading some good moves they managed to pull a goal back through Frazer D’Costa off a through-pass from Myron Fernandes.

The second session too belonged to PY Nuvem as their midfield as well as the defence worked in complete unison and never allowed the rivals to have a clear look at their goal.

Rossman Cruz tried some long rangers in an attempt to find the mark but PY Nuvem keeper Agnelo Colaco stood his ground firm to foil all their moves.