CCTVs at 63 strategic points in Curchorem lying defunct

Curchorem: The 63-odd close-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed at strategic spots in jurisdiction of Curchorem-Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) with much fanfare in February 2016 at a cost of Rs 70 lakh from MPLADS funds have become defunct allegedly due to lack of maintenance.

Spots including the Curchorem bus stand, Sateri temple, Rohini junction, Railway junction, Ambedkar Chowk, Ganpati Temple, Maruti Gad, Shivaji Chowk, Mahadev Betal (Kakoda), Krishna Temple, Dhanu Gadi Temple, Sidhamat, CADA junction, Guardian Angel Church, Saibaba Temple, Kamral, Masjid Carriamoddi, kabrastan, Ram Temple, Tisk junction and Purush Maru Temple were brought under CCTV surveillance.

The inauguration was done with much fanfare in the presence of the then South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar and others. People had heaved a sigh of relief as they expected to see a decline in crimes. There were cases of burgling and desecration of some holy places in the area.

The control room with 10 monitors was set up in the premises of Curchorem police station. Traffic police were assigned the work of monitoring the CCTV cameras while the CCMC authorities had accepted the responsibility of maintenance of the CCTVs.

Now, the citizens of CCMC area are disillusioned as not a single CCTV camera is functioning.

Whenever an offence occurs in the area, the police personnel are at the mercy of footage from CCTVs put up in private establishments.

It is learnt that the CCTV cameras were supplied by Nupur Technologies and installed by Info Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd. No annual maintenance contract was signed between the concerned parties and after the expiry of the warranty, the CCTV cameras have turned into mere showpieces.

Several offences including thefts and one murder took place in Curchorem market area but due to the non-functioning of cameras, no footage was available to assist the police in their investigation.

In April 2018, the authorities of Curchorem police station had written to the CCMC chief officer over the non-functioning of the cameras and had requested to carry out repairs on a priority basis. But till date, nothing has been done to restore the cameras.