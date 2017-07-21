CCTV cameras to check traffic violations in state

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Friday said that the government has taken a decision to install surveillance closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the state to keep a check on traffic violations and has asked the police department to prepare a comprehensive plan to install the CCTV cameras.

“Existing CCTV cameras don’t give clear images and videos. Hence, the suspected persons or their vehicle number plates are not identified. There is a need to have better-resolution cameras, which can give better results. I have seen in other states where all the cameras are linked through satellite and centrally controlled. I have asked the police department to prepare a comprehensive plan to install CCTV cameras aacross Goa for surveillance,” said Parrikar while responding on the floor of the House to a private member’s resolution moved by ten Congress MLAs.

The resolution recommended to the government to have police cars stationed at important points on highways with loudspeakers in order to allow the slow traffic to move towards the left of the road to ensure a safe and smooth flow of traffic thus avoiding accidents.

Parrikar said that many police officers in the state are being harassed with bogus and excessive complaints and due to such bogus complaints police refrain from confronting law violators.

“Today police are harassed through some bogus and excessive complaints filed against them in Human Rights Commission, State Police Complaints Authority and in similar kind of organisations. I am not saying that all cases are bogus, there are genuine ones also. I have seen criminals filing cases for being ill-treated by police. If citizens are to be disciplined, police need to confront the citizens,” he said.

Parrikar said that since the current academic year began, 63 cases have been booked at Cujira complex against students and parents for traffic violation. “We have to make Goans responsible citizens who drive or ride following proper traffic laws. In this regard, the task force appointed for the integrated education complex at Cujira will be directed to organise sensitization programmes for teachers and students,” he said.

Parrikar said that the government will execute and isolate separate lanes for motorcyclists on the Old Goa bypass once the flyover is completed at Chimbel junction and assured the House that similar lanes would be constructed on other highways.

Stating that highway patrol has not flourished in the state, as Goa Police does not have enough vehicles, Parrikar said that the state government will soon procure different coloured vehicles and vehicles of different models for highway patrol.

“The highway patrol vehicles are used for patrolling and also for providing security to the VIPs and VVIPs. As the police department does not have the required number of vehicles, different coloured and different model vehicles will be provided to police only for highway patrolling,” he said.

Parrikar said that the Galjibag-Talpona bridge construction work is on the verge of completion. It is slightly before schedule and the bridge will help decongest traffic in Canacona and the nearby areas, he said.