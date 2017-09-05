CCTV cameras to be installed along all major roads: govt

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Transport Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Wednesday said the state government will install closed-circuit television cameras along all state roads including national highways.

“The CCTV cameras will be installed along national and state highways, and all major district roads within a year,” Dhavalikar said, while interacting with media persons after launching a service on speed post delivery of driving licences and registration certificate (RC) in the form of smart cards. These documents will be delivered at the applicant’s doorstep in a jiffy.

The state government has forwarded the proposal to the Union ministry of road transport and highway on installing CCTV cameras under public-private partnership mode with no cost to the state government.

“CCTV cameras will be used to monitor and observe traffic, and to record traffic pattern data. It will also help check errant drivers who will face stricter penalties,” he said.

The Transport Minister also said the surveillance will be interconnected to transport, police and health departments, and will alert about violation of traffic rules besides accidents.

He also informed that the transport department’s revenue, including from green cess, has increased from Rs 86 crore in 2008 to Rs 475 crore, this year.

Speaking on the occasion, transport director Nikhil Desai said that since ‘RC books’ are not issued to citizens immediately, quite a number of citizens never bother to collect their ‘RC books’. As a result, thousands of ‘RC books’ have been lying uncollected at various transport department offices across the state.

The transport department has signed a MoU with the department of post for home delivery of smart cards. An applicant will be intimated through an SMS at the time of dispatch of the document informing that the RC or driving licence has been sent through speed post. The applicant will have to pay Rs 30 to the RTO as processing fees for availing this service.

Hoping that the proposed motor vehicle bill will help bring down road accidents, Dhavalikar said, “Under the proposed motor vehicle bill, driving licences could be obtained only after applicants pass the test at computerised centres… Results will automatically be transmitted to concerned RTO through satellite. It would be mandatory for the RTO to issue licence within three days; else the officials would face penalty.”

Dhavlikar also announced that a modern transport bhavan will be constructed at Patto on an area of 12000 sq metre near the EDC complex.

“The department has 12000 sq.mt of land near the EDC, Patto… Design of the bhavan has already been approved in principal. Spadework has been on,” he said.